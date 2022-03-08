Louisville’s Airport Adds A Direct Flight To A Major California City

Recently, Louisville has gotten direct flights to “pahk the cah in Havahd Yahd” in Boston to sun ourselves in Myrtle Beach and now… to leave our hearts in San Francisco.

The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport will start offering direct flights to San Francisco on Friday, May 27: around the same time the airport’s first direct flight takes off for Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Breeze Airways is the airline that will be taking Louisvillians to the famous hills of San Francisco. It’s a new one, having launched in May 2021 from entrepreneur David Neeleman, who started JetBlue and Canada’s WestJet.

Louisville’s San Francisco flights will take off twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays in Breeze’s new Airbus A220, which a press release says is “the most efficient and quiet aircraft of its size.”

With the addition of San Francisco, Louisville’s airport will have 39 total direct flights.

Tickets for San Francisco flights are already on sale on Breeze’s website, starting at $215 for a round trip.

“Today’s announcement from Breeze is another win for both our airport and region,” said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority in a statement. “San Francisco was one of the top target markets when I arrived and the third largest unserved destination at SDF. To be able to check this one off the list is a really good day. Breeze is a great partner and continues to offer area travelers more low-cost options to some of their favorite destinations.”