Louisville Receives An Extra $27 Million To Prevent Evictions, But It Won’t Last Long

At the beginning of the last month, Metro Louisville only had $8 million left to distribute on behalf of residents on the brink of eviction. Now, thanks to Gov. Andy Beshear, the city’s coffers have been refilled with $27 million of additional eviction prevention funds.

But, it might only be enough to get renters through the end of March.

The city currently has a backlog of 2,700 applications. The $27 million coming from the state is estimated to pay off all of those applications, plus however many come in before the end of March, when the city anticipates closing applications.

“We don’t know at this point if applications will be able to reopen, because that would require more funds,” said Caitlin Bowling, a spokesperson for the city. “We will be tapped out of all of our rental emergency rental assistance.”

Currently, appointments to apply for rental assistance through Neighborhood Place are closed and are expected to stay closed through March 31, when the money is predicted to run out. But, the city is still helping tenants who end up in eviction court.

As of Jan. 31, Louisville Metro has distributed $96 million total in emergency rental assistance to 42,000 residents since the pandemic started.

Both Louisville and Lexington are receiving additional eviction prevention funds from the state government. The cities originally received fewer emergency rental assistance funds than anticipated, due to the federal government’s funding formula, according to a news release. With the additional $27 million, the state of Kentucky has provided Louisville with $54 million of its federal eviction prevention funds.

“The rental assistance programs have been a lifeline for many of our residents, and we recognize the tremendous demand that remains,” said Mayor Greg Fischer in a statement. “More affordable housing means fewer people living beyond their means and fewer evictions. It is critical that we continue to invest in the creation and preservation of affordable housing, as well as explore other avenues to expand affordable housing in our city, such as establishing a statewide affordable housing credit.”

