Louisville Mega Cavern Opens Zip Lining ‘Rave’ Experience For Spring Break Season

Louisville Mega Cavern says it is “bringing the rave under Louisville” with its new Mega Laser Zips. It’s a new zipline experience with lights, lasers, music and more. I went to raves back in the ‘90s, and I can guarantee the experience will be quite different, probably less dangerous with all of the safety protocols surely in place for the zipline experience. Anyway, it sounds like an adventure you should take, and starting tonight, you will have the chance.

Mega Laser Zips will have six underground zip lines, a dual-racing zip and two challenge bridges that are there to test your skill, balance and “mettle.” Each Zip promises to be more exciting than the last. There are a total of 18 lasers, a light tunnel and more than 40 songs for visitors to zip along to under Louisville. Lords of Acid, Cajmere and Digital Orgasm best be on this rave playlist.

Mega Laser Zips runs this spring from March 14 through April 26. More info and ticket information can be found here: www.louisvillemegacavern.com

“We are thrilled to bring yet another seasonal zip line experience to our visitors,” stated Charles Park, Louisville Mega Cavern Executive Vice President in the release. “With lights, lasers, and more surprises, Mega Laser Zips will bring even more excitement and adventure to the Mega Cavern. Our team has thoroughly enjoyed designing and planning a one-of-a-kind zip line that will take visitors through an exhilarating rave-like experience, right under Louisville!”

