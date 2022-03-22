Louisville Is Now Responding To Some 911 Calls With Mental Health Intervention Instead Of Police

In a move the city hopes will reduce police runs and incarceration, a pilot program that will see a non-police response to some 911 calls in Louisville began operations on Monday, according to the mayor’s office.

The program, in which mobile responders trained in mental health crisis intervention respond in-person to some emergency calls, is operational in the Louisville Metro Police Department’s 4th Division, which covers South Louisville, Old Louisville, Shelby Park, Smoketown, Germantown, Schnitzelburg and several other neighborhoods. The 4th Division was chosen for the pilot program as it led all other LMPD divisions in the number of crisis intervention calls with more than 11 per day.

In a statement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, who has previously said the pilot program would deflect away from “criminalizing” mental health issues, welcomed its start.

“First and foremost, this effort is meant to get residents experiencing difficulty the right care immediately,” he said in a press release. “It also will help our LMPD officers by reducing the number of runs they’re making for issues outside their expertise, and we expect it will help with the jail as well by reducing the number of people taken there who are presenting with behavioral health issues.”

LMPD chief Erika Shields also applauded the program.

“Deescalating volatile situations and connecting those in need to critical resources are key components of our work, but we recognize that some situations are better served by someone trained in behavioral health,” she said.

The city first said that it would explore options for non-police emergency response when it announced a series of reforms alongside the financial settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black ER tech who was killed in a botched LMPD raid in 2020 whose death sparked months of protests in Louisville.

Amid the 2020 social justice protests were calls across the country for non-police emergency response options. Those calls, often voiced by people who believe that a person with a gun is not the best responder to non-violent emergency calls like a mental health crisis or a call about a person experiencing homelessness, were at times echoed by police leaders who say their forces are not properly equipped to handle all of societies problems, but are often called to.

A press release sent by the mayor’s office said when a “first-person caller” calls 911 from within the 4th Division, operators will “triage the call to determine, through a combination of automated options, if the call should be transferred to Crisis Triage Workers” who now work in a new section of MetroSafe, the Louisville agency that handles 911 calls.

According to the city, those crisis triage workers will “function like crisis hotline staff to de-escalate, provide emotional support, create a safety plan, and problem solve for the person in crisis.”

If it is determined that an in-person response is needed, mobile responders who are trained in mental health crisis intervention would go to the location of the person in crisis.

The program, which came at the recommendation of UofL’s Commonwealth Institute of Kentucky, will initially run for “one shift” seven days a week. If successful, the city says the project could be expanded. Seven Counties Services, which works in mental and behavioral health, will operate the program. It was unclear what the daily hours of operation for the pilot program would be.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office did not respond to a question about whether those mobile responders would arrive to a scene independently or alongside police. Last year, when the pilot program was announced, Dr. Susan Buchino, assistant director of UofL’s Commonwealth Institute of Kentucky, said that in situations that were “higher risk” but would likely not escalate into safety risks for responders, they would be dispatched alongside LMPD officers.

In some cities around the country where similar programs are operational, social workers or crisis intervention specialists respond alongside police, while in others, they respond independently of police.

The northern Kentucky city of Alexandria, for example, employs social workers as part of its police department, but they respond to scenes after police have already arrived. Meanwhile, the CAHOOTS program in Eugene, Oregon — operational since 1989 — defaults to a non-police response (although police and other emergency personnel can request CAHOOTS to come to a scene as well).

The spokesperson for the mayor’s office did not respond to a question about whether “first-person caller” meant that the 911 deflection program only applied to people calling 911 who were experiencing a crisis themselves versus somebody calling to report another person in crisis. They also did not respond to a question about about whether the “automated options” used to determine how 911 calls should be routed referred to scripted questions asked by an operator or an automated answering system.

In an interview last year, LMPD Chief Erika Shields presented the deflection program, which was still being researched at the time, as something that could be used in some cases in response to calls about disorderly persons and people experiencing behavioral or mental health crises.

“We’ve seen police across the country shoot people that have no clothes on — explain that to me,” she said. “At that point I’m like, I don’t even want a cop out there.”

According to the press release sent out by the mayor’s office, Seven Counties Services has hired 11 people for the pilot program. Seven will be on the mobile response team, while two will be working inside MetroSafe “triaging calls.” The other two employees are case managers “who will provide follow up and connection to services after the call.”

The mobile responders will “have the option” of bringing people in crisis to a 24/7 “community respite center” that is located at one of Seven Counties Services’ addiction recovery centers or to “another community resource, such as a shelter.”

According to the city, UofL will evaluate the effectiveness of the pilot project and issue a report within two to three months.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.