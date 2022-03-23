Learn Audio Production From La La Land Studio’s Anne Gauthier At New Tech Camp

Next month, Out Loud Louisville (formerly Girls Rock Louisville) will host a tech camp for women-identified and gender nonconforming participants to learn about audio production and music tech.

The two-day camp will run at La La Land Studios from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3. Sign-ups are limited to 14 participants — seven teenagers and seven adults.

Anne Gauthier, the head engineer/producer at La La Land whose tech credits include bands like White Reaper and Strand of Oaks, will be doing most of the teaching at the camp.

As part of the camp, participants will, according to the studio’s social media, “Learn about the basics of recording, microphones and digital audio workstations (DAW),” “Assist on a real recording session (band TBA),” “Learn how to do setups for live sound,” and “many other fun nerdy tech things!”

There’s a sliding scale fee: participants will pay $25 or $50, depending on their self-assessed financial ability. Masks will be required.

Sign up by emailing girlsrocklouisville@gmail.com.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misspelled the band name Strand of Oaks.

