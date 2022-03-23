La Grange Is Planning A New Skatepark, And The City Is Looking For Feedback

If you skate, La Grange wants your input on a new park.

If you skate, ride, or roll, the City of La Grange wants to get your thoughts on an upcoming skatepark.

From 5:30-7:00 p.m. next Wednesday, March 30, the City will be holding a public meeting at Springs Park, where the skatepark will go. (In case of rain, the meeting will be at La Grange Community Center at 307 W. Jefferson St.)

There had been a skatepark in downtown La Grange until last August when it was dismantled to make way for the city’s big new Springs Park Project, according to The Oldham Era. New plans call for it to be incorporated into the park.

Hunger Skateparks, which designed New Albany’s new Flow Park, is working on La Grange’s.

If you can’t attend next Wednesday’s meeting, you can also share your thoughts on the skatepark through a survey at this link.

