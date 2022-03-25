KFC Is Now Hyping Up Jack Harlow’s Favorite Menu Items From The Fast Food Chain

During Jack Harlow's visit to KFC headquarters, he posed with his portraits in the hallways, created to celebrate his partnership with the brand.

If you’ve been dying to know what Jack Harlow’s favorite KFC dishes are, fear not: as of yesterday, all five of the Louisville native rapper’s top picks are featured on the KFC website and app as part of the “Jack Harlow’s Kentucky Fried Favorites” promotion.

Harlow’s faves are the Spicy KFC Chicken Sandwich, Secret Recipe Fries, Extra Crispy Tenders, Mac & Cheese and biscuits.

In a statement, Harlow said, “Partnering up with KFC feels like poetic justice. I’ve begun traveling the world and no matter how far I go, KFC is one of the first things people want to bring up when they find out where I’m from. I’m excited to align myself with something that started in Kentucky, but resonates all over the globe. I grew up going to the restaurant with my family, here are a few of the menu items I’ve been enjoying since I was a child.”

Harlow announced his partnership (that is, sponsorship deal) with KFC back in December during his five-stop “No Place Like Home” tour in Louisville. The partnership included a large prop bucket with his face on it, which he displayed outside the venues he performed at during the tour. He and the company also donated $250,000 to victims of the December Kentucky tornadoes at the time.

Harlow also visited KFC headquarters recently, where he met with Chris Scott, KFC’s head chef, took photos with his portraits in the hallway and tried his hand at the chicken-frying process himself.

Harlow recently released a new single, “Nail Tech,” and is set to debut a new album, Come Home the Kids Miss You on May 6, Oaks Day.

