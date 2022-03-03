Jack In The Box Identifies Location Of Its First Louisville Restaurant

Louisville’s first Jack In The Box has a location and the lucky neighborhood is…

Bashford Manor!

The California fast food chain, known for its wide-ranging menu, is taking over the former Steak ‘n Shake at 3232 Bardstown Road, according to documents filed with Louisville Metro.

The company still has not released an opening date, but this latest development proves the October announcement that it was coming to Louisville was not a city-wide taco-induced hallucination.

Louisville’s location is one of 111 Jack In The Box restaurants opening across the U.S. in the next few years.

If you can’t wait to get your Jack In The Box fix, the restaurant’s closest locations are in Cincinnati and Indianapolis.