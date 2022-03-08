Jack In The Box Already Has Plans To Open A Second Louisville Location — Here’s Where

They’re popping up everywhere.

Another Jack In The Box location has been selected in Louisville, and this one will be at 10700 Dixie Highway in Valley Station.

Just last week, Jack In The Box filed an application to open its first Louisville location in a former Steak ’n Shake at 3232 Bardstown Road.

Jack In The Box’s Valley Station location will replace a former Chillers Microcreamery. Jack In The Box hasn’t announced when it will be opening either of its Louisville locations.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Louisville is getting two new Jack In The Boxes. The California-based fast food chain is going on an opening blitz, with plans to cut the ribbon on 111 Jack In The Box restaurants across the U.S. over the next few years.

