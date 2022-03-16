Jack Harlow Just Announced He’s Got Another Album On The Way

Jack Harlow's new music video for "Nail Tech" begins with him treating Yung Miami to a manicure.

This morning, hitmaker rapper Jack Harlow announced via social media that he’ll be releasing another album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, on May 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Harlow (@jackharlow)

Harlow also shared the cover image for the latest issue of Rolling Stone, whose cover story, “Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More,” profiles him and talks about his recent work on his single “Nail Tech,” his upcoming role in a remake of “White Men Can’t Jump,” his sobriety, his early forays into rapping, his interest in a collab with Dolly Parton, his involvement in a Louisville-based lawsuit, and other topics.

Check out the video for “Nail Tech” below.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.