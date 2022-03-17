Galaxie Bar In NuLu Is Hosting A Tequila Fest This Weekend

You'll get five sampling tickets of tequila if you buy a ticket to Galaxie's Tequila Fest.

The weather is changing, and that calls for tequila, street tacos and live music in the street, all of which is happening at Galaxie’s first annual Tequila Fest this Saturday, March 19.

Your $15 entry gets you five sampling tickets to try tequilas and mezcals at this trade show, as well as a “welcome margarita.” Additional sampling tickets are available for $2 each. The event takes place in Galaxie’s open-air Outer Space area.

Music will be played by Kinni Moon & Ground Control, Sweet Lady and Nick Teale.

And if you have a stomach made out of cast iron, and like to live dangerously, i.e. mixing hard liquor with old-school stew, also swing down to the Burgoo Bowl Cook-off happening right down the street at Against The Grain Brewery.

Tequila Fest At Galaxie!

Saturday, March 19

$15 | 3-9 p.m.

