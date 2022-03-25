DaLat’s Gateaux And Cafe Reopens Tomorrow In South Louisville

DaLat’s Gateaux And Cafe is back to serving boba tea and more.

DaLat’s Gateaux and Cafe, a Vietnamese eatery in south Louisville, will have its grand reopening tomorrow, March 26, starting at 4:30 p.m.

DaLat’s closed temporarily in late 2021 for refurbishments, which co-owner Bill Ho told LEO included painting the space to “make a new look,” putting in a new front counter, and implementing an online ordering system for customers. The cafe had a soft opening six weeks to allow staff to get trained in preparation for the grand reopening.

As part of the reopening, every customer will receive a 15% discount off their order tomorrow. There will be a ceremony at 4:30 p.m., and Lunar Lion Dance will perform at 5 p.m.

DaLat’s menu includes bánh mì, boba teas, frappes, pastries and smoothies. Tomorrow, they’ll offer tapioca cake, rice cakes, spring rolls and summer rolls, Ho said.

DaLat’s Gateaux and Cafe is located at 6915 Southside Drive. They’re open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. If you can’t make it tomorrow, you can place a pickup order from DaLat’s at this link.