Churchill Downs Is Opening The Infield On Thurby This Year

Despite the rain and mud, a group of friends dance in the infield at Churchill Downs on Derby Day, 2019.

The debauchery of the infield will now extend to Thurby.

For the first time, Churchill Downs is opening its infield for general admission access on the third biggest day of racing for Louisville: Derby Week’s Thursday event (which Churchill Downs describes as a “celebration of music and Kentucky bourbon”).

Churchill Downs has also booked rock ’n’ roll band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats to play Thurby in the afternoon this year.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our Derby Week entertainment with this infield music experience on Thurby,” said Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack in a statement. “As a day that has come to be celebrated as Kentucky’s Day, we’re confident this event will capture the interest of multiple generations and provide another way to make memories with friends and family leading up to the Kentucky Derby. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats bring the ideal energy to kick off this new tradition with a sound that captures the spirit of Thurby.”

General admission tickets for Thurby are $29, almost half what you would pay to enjoy the infield on Derby day. You can purchase them here.

Gates for Thurby will open at 11 a.m. and the first race will take place at 12:45 p.m.

