Celebrate ‘Phat Tuesday’ In Louisville Tonight With A Show That Spotlights Plus-Size Performers

There are plenty of ways to celebrate Mardi Gras in Louisville this week.

The Limbo (411 West Chestnut St.) is hosting a burlesque show tonight in honor of Fat Tuesday, better known as Mardi Gras — and fat performers will play all of the starring roles.

Tomorrow’s show, “TTT Phat Tuesday Edition,” will solely feature performers who are fat or plus-size. Doors open at 9 p.m., the show starts at 10, and there’s an $8 cover charge.

The show is part of Tropical Titty Tuesday (TTT), a regular feature at The Limbo. The bar, which openly prides itself on being sex-positive, body-positive, and kink-friendly, regularly puts on events that celebrate sexuality.

Although The Limbo is a tiki bar, it’s currently decorated in honor of the movie “Moulin Rouge” (and absinthe) in a pop-up called “The Green Fairy Lounge.”

