Bourbon & Beyond Is Officially Coming Back To Louisville This September After 2 Years Off

There’s been a lot of speculation and hope surrounding the return of the classic rock-leaning music festival Bourbon & Beyond, and today we got an answer. Not only is the festival back, it’s expanding to four days.

Bourbon & Beyond 2022 will take place Sept. 15-18, once again at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Early bird tickets and camping passes are currently available, and the company behind the festival, Danny Wimmer Presents, said a lineup will be coming soon. Weekend passes start at $249.99.

“Bourbon & Beyond is a festival that is so much about, and defined by, the culture in Kentucky,” Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, said in a statement. “We are so ecstatic to bring it back and so thankful for the great relationship DWP has with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Kentucky Venues, City of Louisville and Louisville Tourism, which has allowed Bourbon & Beyond to become such a source of pride for the community and bourbon industry.”

Due to the pandemic, all three Danny Wimmer Presents Louisville festivals — Bourbon & Beyond, Louder Than Life and Hometown Rising — were canceled in 2020. The only one that took place in 2021 was Louder Than Life, the company’s hard rock and metal festival that has been around the longest.

Louder Than Life 2022 — which will take place the weekend following Bourbon & Beyond, Sept. 22-25, at the same location — has also already announced its lineup, which will be headlined by Nine Inch Nails, Red Hot Chili Peppers, KISS and Slipknot.

DWP will also be selling an “Exacta Pass,” which includes general admission to both

Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life for $449.

No announcements have been made about Hometown Rising, the country music festival DWP has thrown in Louisville in the past.

“With Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life both back, and bigger than ever, there’s no better place to be this September than Louisville,” Wimmer said.

