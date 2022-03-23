Bock Beer, Goats And Wurst Return To NuLu For Saturday’s Bock & Wurst Fest

“Gin and Tonic,” runner-up of the Adult Goat Race at NuLu Bock Fest 2018. Photo by Francis Dumstorf.

Truly the G.O.A.T. of all festivals, NuLu Bock & Wurst Fest is coming back to Louisville this Saturday after a two-year pandemic break.

This free outdoor event on East Market Street with a long Louisville history will feature multiple goat races, bock beers, live music, a petting zoo and the best of the wurst — that is, sausage.

The Jefferson County Farm Bureau Goat Races will happen at the top of every hour, from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

Several local breweries will be showing off their 2022 Bock Beers: Akasha Brewing Co., Against the Grain, Falls City Beer, Goodwood Brewing, Gravely Brewing Co., Mile Wide Beer Co., Monnik Beer Co., West Sixth Brewery and TEN 20 Craft Brewery have all made their own version of the malty German beer.

In addition to brews, Bulleit Bourbon will be there, selling specialty cocktails and mixed drinks from its Bulleit Woody Wagon tear-drop camper. There will also be a Patron Tequila Shack and Rivergreen Cocktails at the fest’s main bar.

To soak up all that drinking, local restaurants, including Everyday Kitchen and Red Hog, will be putting their own spin on Kentucky Proud wurst sausages. Celebrity judges will crown a Wurst Fest winner at 3:30 p.m.

For the families, there will also be a farmers market and a kids area with a petting zoo and other “farm industry fun.”

Organizers recommend goat-themed costuming and apparel.

NuLu Bock & Wurst Fest

Saturday, March 26

600 and 700 blocks of East Market Street

nulu.org

Free | Noon-6 p.m.

