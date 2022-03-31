Be In The Pictures: Movie Seeks Louisville Residents To Cast

Could your face be the next you see on screen?

Wanna be in pictures? Movies?

A new feature film is having an open call on April 16. The folks casting for upcoming feature film, “Down by the River” are looking for locals in Louisville, Lexington and Cincinnati and surrounding areas. They are looking for folks to cast in paid, speaking roles in various parts of the film. They are intentional about creating an authentic portrayal of Kentucky residents. They are looking for locals with or without acting experience.

There are 20+ roles being cast and include many “tween,” “teen” and “young adult” roles, but all ages are encouraged to audition. Production on the film will take place in May of this year. Most of these roles will only be on set for one or two days.

You can submit your online audition by visiting: tinyurl.com/KentuckyCasting. Fill out the online casting call form. You can also sign up for a slot to do an in-person open call on April 16 at the Clarksville Little Theater. Sign ups for that can be found here: tinyurl.com/LouisvilleOpenCall.

Don’t forget “real and authentic” is what the casting crew is searching for. They encourage group auditions with friends and family. Again non-actors are welcome. More information can be found at DownByTheRiverCasting.com.

All that are interested and would like more info can send an email to: DownByTheRiverCasting@gmail.com.

