Al Hamra Mediterranean Buffet Reopens After A Tortuous (For Us) Pandemic Hiatus

Al Hamra Halal Mediterranean Buffet is back.

The all-day, halal Mediterranean buffet – the only one of its kind in Louisville — closed its Mid City Mall location in March 2020, but reopened on Sunday.

As LEO restaurant critic Robin Garr noted in his glowing 2019 review of Al Hamra, the restaurant serves a wide variety of Middle Eastern and American dishes, including specialties from the owners’ native country, Jordan.

And, based on his review, the restaurant hasn’t changed its prices! It’s still $15.99 per person after 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and all day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And, there’s a lunch special on weekdays: $11.99 per person Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The pandemic hurt many restaurants but hit buffets particularly hard, due to the way they require customers to share space and serving utensils. Some, like Golden Corral, said the pandemic forced them to permanently change, including focusing more on delivery and to-go.

At Al Hamra, kids up to 4 years old always eat free; kids between 5 and 10 years old eat half-price.

The restaurant is open at 1250 Bardstown Road from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.