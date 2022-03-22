A Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire Is Coming To A Castle In Charlestown This Spring

The Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire will take place at the Birdsell Castle in Charlestown, Indiana.

M’lords and ladies, hearken to this news: a Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire is coming in the year of our Lord 2022 for multiple weekends of jousting, feasting, music and merriment in the most regal of settings: a castle.

If you love all things Renaissance and Middle Ages, you’ll be royally merry to hear that a Southern Indiana Reinassiance Faire is coming to Charlestown for two weekends this spring: May 14-15, May 21-22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. And there will be a fall event called the Celtic Fling this October 15-16, and October 22-23.

The venue certainly befits a celebration like this: it’s a castle; specifically, the Birdsell Castle at 6900 Dave Carr Road in Charlestown.

According to the event’s Facebook page, confirmed vendors for the spring include Merikiva, American Smokehouse Stadium, Hive & Barrel Meadery, Hometown Scoops, and QuaffOn.

Confirmed spring entertainers include Chaste Treasure, falconer Mark Booth, pirate/Celtic musicians Crossed Cannons, Celtica Fae, musicians Pirates, Inc., belly dancers Misfit Gypsies, “chrono-ocular digitation” master Stuart Sisk, and fire eater/sword swallower Molotov.

The Knights of the New Order will provide jousting. Watch their promo video below:

There will also be a “Viking encampment and exhibitions,” according to the Ren Faire’s Facebook page.

Guests are, of course, highly encouraged to dress in medieval outfits.

Tickets are $15 at the gate for adults 12 and up, $7.50 for children under 12, and $10 for seniors, first responders, and medical workers with ID.

