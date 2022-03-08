8 Mixologists Compete In Louisville Tomorrow To Shake Up The Mint Julep, And You Can Sip Along

Your mint julep might be red at the Rose Julep Cocktail Competition.

Most people can make a decent mint julep. The recipe is easy: crushed ice, bourbon, simple syrup and fresh mint. But who can put their best twist on the classic Derby cocktail? The answer will be revealed at the Rose Julep Cocktail Competition on Wednesday.

The public is invited to sample and judge the creations of eight regional mixologists — all returning winners. They’ll be using Four Roses Bourbons and a host of unique ingredients, including habanero bitters, lemongrass and pear syrup, Andes mints and orange blossom water.

The winners will receive cash prizes, Four Roses swag and they’ll get to serve their winning cocktail at their establishment.

Here are your competitors:

Bill Whitlow, Rich’s Proper Food & Drink, Cincinnati

Colleen McCarthy, Martini Italian Bistro, Louisville

Giacomo Ciminello, Woodburn Brewing, Cincinnati

Isaac Fox, La Chasse, Louisville

Jason Stark, Martini Italian Bistro, Louisville

Mark Corley, The Silver Dollar, Louisville

Natalie White, Belle’s Cocktail House, Lexington

Oliver Winn, Belle’s Cocktail House, Lexington

Tomorrow’s competition will be held at the Kentucky Derby Festival’s “Festival Unveiled” party. Tickets are $45, and can be purchased here. The event lasts from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

