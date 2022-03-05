5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (3/4-3/6)

FRIDAY, March 4

Protest

Jefferson Square Park

Free | 3 p.m.

Protesters are once again gathering in Injustice Square, or Jefferson Square Park, in the name of Breonna Taylor. This protest is in response to former LMPD officer Brett Hankison being found not guilty yesterday for actions he took during the raid that killed Breonna Taylor.

SATURDAY, March 5

Flea Off Market Spring Kickoff

1000 E. Market St.

No cover | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Flea Off Market is back! Head down to where NuLu meets Phoenix Hill for an outdoor market featuring local vendors, live music, food trucks and craft beer and cocktails. Then, come back the next week.. and the next week… Because the Flea Off is hosting events every weekend in March and April!

SUNDAY, March 6

Emo Brunch Sundays

Close Enough Cafe, Jeffersonville, Indiana

No cover | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

You’re old enough to go out for a boozy brunch now, but emo never dies. Enjoy $7 bloody Marys and $3 mimosas while listening to Close Enough Cafe’s “curated playlist of absolute BANGERS” from the 2000s and 2010s.

80s Cartoons & Four Pegs

Falls City Brewing Co.

No cover | noon-7 p.m.

This event is what it’s called. Eat food from Four Pegs while watching ‘80s cartoons — a cap off to Falls City’s ‘80s week.

Fresh & Clean with Jake Hovis

Planet of the Tapes

$5 | 6:30 p.m.

It’s a night of squeaky clean comedy from local and regional performers. There will also be cocktails and other non-alcoholic drink options on the menu. Your comedians for the evening are: Nolan Miller, June Dempsey, Joey Stepp, Eryn Fought, Shawn Braley, James Tanford, Christ Vititoe and Brandy Norton.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.