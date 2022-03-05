5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (3/25-3/27)

“Gin and Tonic,” runner-up of the Adult Goat Race at NuLu Bock Fest 2018. Photo by Francis Dumstorf.

FRIDAY, March 25

I Know I Can Showcase

South Central Regional Public Library

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Local musician Tez of 2Deep presents this after-hours show from him, special guests and other members of the community.

SATURDAY, March 26

Yew Dell Opening Day

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, Crestwood, Kentucky

$9 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Yew Dell Botanical Gardens are starting to bloom. Go for opening day. There will be plant sale, a family activity and garden tours with the Horticulture Team.

NuLu Bock & Wurst Fest

600 and 700 blocks of East Market Street

Free | Noon-6 p.m.

Truly the G.O.A.T. of all festivals, this free outdoor event will feature multiple goat races, bock beers from local breweries, live music and the best of the wurst — that is, sausage. The organizers recommend goat-themed costuming and apparel.

SUNDAY, March 27

Girl Scout Cookies and a Flight

Atrium Brewing

No cover | 1-4 p.m.

Troop 961 will be selling Girl Scout cookies at Atrium Brewing this Sunday. The brewery has curated a special flight to pair with the most popular cookies: Lil Devil Guy Imperial Stout with Thin Mints, Tangerine Tiki Boy Pastry Sour with Samoas, Dumpster Cut NEIPA with Lemon Ups and Berry Berry Boy Sour with Tagalongs.

June Dempsey Show: Halloween Special

Tim Faulkner Gallery

$3 (free with drawing of a bird) | 3 p.m.

Louisville comedian June Dempsey is hosting a Halloween variety show. Yes, we know it’s March. Come dressed in costume anyway.

