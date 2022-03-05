5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (3/18-3/20)

FRIDAY, March 18

Dwight Simmons

Planet of the Tapes

$15 | 8 p.m.

Dwight Simmons of the “Bob and Tom” show takes his jokes from the airwaves to the stage. The Indianapolis comedian was named Indiana’s best undiscovered comic by Thrillist in 2018.

SATURDAY, March 19

Zanzabrawl Matchplay Tournament

Zanzabar

$5 | noon

It’s a classic pinball tournament! There will also be a random drawing for the chance to win two tickets to Forecastle Festival.

Tequila Fest

Galaxie

$15 | 3-9 p.m.

The weather is changing, and that calls for tequila, street tacos and live music in the street, all of which is happening at Galaxie’s first annual Tequila Fest this Saturday. Your $15 entry gets you five sampling tickets to try tequilas and mezcals at this trade show, as well as a “welcome margarita.”

The 5th Annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl

O’Shea’s Highlands

$25 | 4 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day may be over, but the parties continue in Louisville. With tickets to this bar crawl, participants will get two free drinks or shots, as well as exclusive drink specials at eight bars along Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road. There’s also a $1,000 prize for the costume contest, so wear lots o’ green.

SUNDAY, March 20

Wild Lights

Louisville Zoo

$20 | 6:30-10 p.m.

Wild Lights at the zoo is back. See it aglow with the lights of thousands of lanterns. There will also be dragon, peacock and butterfly light displays.

