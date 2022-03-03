3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (3/4)

Friday, March 4

Town Mountain

Zanzabar

$15 | 8 p.m.

Concert schedules are easily the thickest they’ve been since the pandemic started, and that means we’re seeing more and more familiar faces from outside of Louisville rolling through the city. Enter Asheville’s Town Mountain, a heavy-touring roots band that meshes classic bluegrass sensibilities with a heavy influence of outlaw-era country and a sprinkle of rock and roll. Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle and Miles Miller open.

Saturday, March 5

Andrew Rinehart

The Whirling Tiger

$10 | 9 p.m.

A versatile singer-songwriter whose music bounces all over the place, but definitely sounds distinct, Andrew Rinehart builds interesting, dense soundscapes to live next to his unique storytelling. Copiers and Parister open.

Arlo McKinley

Headliners Music Hall

$18-$20 | 8 p.m.

A big-voiced, melancholy-hearted alt-country singer-songwriter in the vein of Jason Isbell, Arlo McKinley addresses the troubles and darkness that are plaguing him — and so many others — straight on. The Road To Redemption with Jeremy Pinnell open.

