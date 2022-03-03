3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (3/25)

Friday, March 25

Liz Cooper

Zanzabar

$20 | 8 p.m.

With gritty, psychedelic Americana, Liz Cooper plays wild-hearted singer-songwriter that weighs the good, the bad and the chaos of life. The Mango Furs open.

Trampled By Turtles

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Tickets start at $32.50 | 8 p.m.

The neo-bluegrass veterans Trampled By Turtles are a perfect example how you can bring a traditional sound into a new era with grace, precision and vision. Elizabeth Cook opens.

Saturday, March 26

Air Chrysalis, Phourist and the Photons

The Living Room Series

$15 | 8 p.m.

A show featuring two great local experimental bands, with serotonin-inducing waves of Beach House-esque dream pop from Air Chrysalis, and the winding, intense and magnetic rock adjacent sounds from Phourist and the Photons. Food is provided, and you can bring your own drinks. Proof of vaccination required.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.