3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (3/18)

Friday, March 18

Portal All Ager Rager

Portal at FifteenTWELVE Creative Compound

$5 | 6 p.m.

The eccentric thrash band Belushi Speed Ball is playing its first all ages show of the year, alongside Psyop, Tabs and No Dead Dogs.

Curtis Eversole

Zanzabar

$10 | 8 p.m.

A singer-songwriter who has a gentle sound but a powerful presence, Curtis Eversole builds lyrics on the small moments that end up meaning so much. Beware the Images opens.

Saturday, March 19

Back 2 Mac

$10 | 8:30 p.m.

High Horse

A spacious bar modeled after a ’70s dive bar plus a talented band modeled after the great Fleetwood Mac should equal a pretty solid time.

