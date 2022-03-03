3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (3/11)

Friday, March 11

Sunflower Bean

Zanzabar

$15 | 7 p.m.

The kaleidoscopic and versatile songs of Sunflower Bean reflects decades of sounds, from sunny, pop-infused ’60s psychedelia to contemporary sensibilities, but one thing stands firm: their layered, sharp music comes from both the head and the heart. Barrie opens.

Wombo

The Whirling Tiger

The Flamingo

$15 | 9 p.m.

Wombo is embarking on its longest tour yet. The Louisville three-piece, which plays experimental post-punk, is hitting 18 shows across the country, including several at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas. See the band off with a show at The Whirling Tiger, where they’re playing with fellow local groups White Woolly and Turbo Nut.

Saturday, March 12

Bendigo Fletcher

Headliners Music Hall

$20 | 8 p.m.

Bendigo Fletcher’s mellow, lush, serotonin-introducing folk is careful and deep in both the scope of the lyrics and instruments — it’s well-built singer-songwriter music that extends itself to several corners of roots music, while sounding incredibly modern. Boa Boys and Routine Caffeine open.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.