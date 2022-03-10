10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (3/28-4/1)

TUESDAY, March 29

Pack the KY Capitol to Protect Abortion Access

Kentucky State CapitolNo cover | 12:30-4 p.m.

Rally in Frankfort to oppose House Bill 3, an omni-bus anti-abortion bill that would restrict access to medication abortion and abortions for minors.

Harry Potter Trivia

Planet of the Tapes

No cover | 8-10 p.m.

It’s the most competitive trivia in the muggle world: Show off your Harry Potter knowledge with your team at Planet of the Tapes. There will be special prizes. Just make sure to get their early to secure a table.

WEDNESDAY, March 30

Wednesdays With: Bungalow Betty & The Golden Whip

The Wiggle Room

$5 | 8 p.m.

Up this week at The Wiggle Room, Bungalow Betty (fanciful pop) and The Golden Whip, a project from multi-instrumentalist David Wright.

Golden Girls Trivia

Chill BAR Highlands

No cover | 8-10 p.m.

How much do you know about Rose, Dorothy, Sophia and Blanche? Test it at Chill BAR’s “Golden Girls” trivia. Teams of up to four can play. The winning group will receive a $50 gift card to the bar.

THURSDAY, March 31

Simply Thai Middletown 10th Anniversary + Grand Re-Opening Celebration

Simply Thai Middletown

No cover | 5-9 p.m.

Simply Thai is finally reopening its Middletown space (which is newly remodeled and expanded), just in time for their 10th anniversary. For their grand reopening, they’re giving away 10 $100 gift cards to customers who dine-in.

Lyrics, Lives and Creative Writing Free Adult Workshop

KMAC Museum

Free (donations welcome) | 6-8 p.m.

Bring a verse with song lyrics from your favorite song to this creative writing workshop from Minda Honey. She’ll have you incorporate it with an excerpt from Ocean Vuong’s autobiographical novel “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” and SaraBeth Post’s work on display, “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

Bat Boy ’22 Launch Party

Atrium Brewing

No cover | 6-10 p.m.

Atrium Brewing celebrates the launch of its Bat Boy Pink Lemonade Sour for the Louisville Bats upcoming season with a Buddy Bat appearance, giveaways and music from Jeremy Sharfe.

Nerd Nite Louisville

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | 6:30 p.m.

Nerd out with three speakers talking about what they know best. Subjects are “Going All In on Safety in Louisville,” “How Self Compassion Can Change Your Brain” with Amanda Villaveces LMFT and “Changing Greening Perceptions in Louisville” with Louisville Grows’ Ked Stanfield.

Good Stand Up Comedy with Dan Alten & Friends

The Whirling Tiger

Free | 8 p.m.

Louisville comedian Dan Alten invites his equally funny friends — Lucious Williams, June Dempsey and more — to join him on stage.

FRIDAY, April 1

Flamingo Belushi Juggalo Extravaganza with Busby Death Chair

The Flamingo Lounge

$5 | 8 p.m.

Belushi Speedball is putting on a Juggalo Extravaganza with their Detroit besties, Busby Death Chair.

