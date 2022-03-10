10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (3/21-3/25)

WEDNESDAY, March 23

Wizard Wednesday!

Old Louisville Brewery

|No cover | 6 p.m.

At Wizard Wednesday this month, there will be an actual magician: Richard E. Darshwood, the whiskey wizard.

Rom-Com Trivia Night

Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville

Free | 7-9 p.m.

If you’ve seen all the rom-coms — “27 Dresses,” “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days,” “When Harry Met Sally,” — you need to go to this trivia event. There will be prizes for first, second and third place finishers.

Wednesdays With: Work Shirt & Copiers

The Wiggle Rom

$5 | 8 p.m.

Two instrumental Louisville bands play The Wiggle Room for their impeccably curated Wednesdays With series. DJ Cool Jerk brings the jams.

Booze Your Own Adventure

Mag Bar

No cover | 9 p.m.-11:45 p.m.

Sid the Storymaster guides the audience through a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure storytelling experience. This month, he explores the story of Hamlet in “To Be or Not to Be,” by Ryan North.

THURSDAY, March 24

Locust Grove Book Sale

Locust Grove

No cover | 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Locust Grove is bringing back its Big Spring Book Sale with tomes at all prices and in all categories — like travel, science, cookbooks, fiction, history, literature, children’s reference and more. The sale runs through Sunday.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Trivia!

Old Louisville Brewery

$1 | 7 p.m.

The gang are terrible people, but they’re fun to watch. Show off your “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” knowledge at this trivia night. It costs $1 per person to play, but if you win you get to smash the losers (no raw eggs this time, OLB requests.) Your team will get 10 bonus points if you bring your own avatar.

March 24 Comedy Night

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | 7-9 p.m.

It’s another night of free comedy at Gravely, featuring comics from across the region including Hanna Ljungholm and Spencer Domolky from Cincinnati and Jetta V from Indianapolis, as well as Louisville comics Jake Hovis, Lucious Williams and Reed Sedgwick.

FRIDAY, March 25

Title IX – An Author, A Panel, Cases & Controversies

UofL Brandeis School of Law

Free | 9 a.m.-noon

LEO contributor James J. Wilkerson, aka The Title IX Guy headlines this panel about what he knows best. He’ll be joined by officials from UofL and Kentucky State University. A continental breakfast will be provided.

PRIDE Night

Malibu Jack’s

No cover | 4-8 p.m.

Royalty from Drag Queen Storytime-Kentucky will be at Malibu Jack’s this Friday for Pride Night with drag shows and photo ops. It does cost money to take advantage of Malibu Jack’s go-karts, rides, golf, arcade and bowling, but for every $10 spent, your drag queens receive $2.

Late for Dinner with Shoelace Temple, Acquainted Strangers and Griffin Cobb

Art Sanctuary

$5 | 9 p.m.

The Late For Dinner local concert series is back after a few months off. Your performers are Shoelace Temple (rock), Acquainted Strangers (alternative) and Griffin Cobb.

