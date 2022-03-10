10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (3/14-3/18)

MONDAY, March 14

History on Tap: Louisville’s Campaign for Open Housing

Hi-Wire Brewing

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

UofL history professor Tracy E. K’Meyer will discuss the history of Louisville’s 1967 open housing campaign, which resulted in the local fair housing ordinance.

Late Night Movie Night

Planet of the Tapes

No cover | 10 p.m.

Planet of the Tapes is showing late night movies all week (or at least through Thursday.) Come out on Monday for “Weird Science” and “The Breakfast Club.”

TUESDAY, March 15

Dead of Night ‘The Ides of March’

Art Sanctuary

$5 | 9 p.m.

“A staple of the American Gothic scene,” DJ Owen Owington Owensford is in town to spin his diverse musical collection, including ethereal, aggrotech, death rock and ‘80s and ‘90s industrial beats.

WEDNESDAY, March 16

Opening Reception for Danny Seim’s ‘Windows Into The Community’ Exhibition

KMAC Museum

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Check out Danny Seim’s portraits of Louisvillians, both the famous and the obscure. This opening party is free, open to the public and will include light refreshments.

Parks & Rec Trivia Night at Monnik

Monnik New Albany

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

Are you the Leslie Knope of knowing stuff about Leslie Knope? Test your expertise at Monnik New Albany. There will be prizes for winners.

THURSDAY, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day Bash

TEN20 Craft Brewery

No cover | 3-10 p.m.

TEN20 is breaking out the Irish red ale, green beer and Irish Slammer specials for its St. Patrick’s Day Party. Happy Belly Bistro is also on site, as always, and serving a special St. Patrick’s Day menu.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Jackdaw Coffee & Bourbon Bar

No cover | 4-9 p.m.

Yellow Cellophane takes the stage at Jackdaw’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. There will also be green beer and happy hour specials all day long. Jackdaw Coffee & Bourbon Bar is located in the new Cambria Hotel in downtown Louisville.

St. Patrick’s Day Bash

Club K9

No cover (for humans) | 6-9 p.m.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the dogs. There will be green cocktails and prize giveaways at Club K9’s Paddy’s Day festivities.

St. Patty’s Day Jam

21st in Germantown

$5 | 7 p.m.

The Clover Creek Bastards and The Hoodlüms play 21st in Germantown’s St. Patrick’s Day Jam.

FRIDAY, March 18

Portal All Ager Rager

Portal at FifteenTWELVE Creative Compound

$5 | 6 p.m.

Belushi Speed Ball is playing its first all ages show of the year, alongside Psyop, Tabs and No Dead Dogs.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.