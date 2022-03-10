10 Things To Do For $5 Or Under In Louisville This Week (3/7-3/11)

Prepare for the St. Patty’s Day celebrations this weekend with a tapping of the keg at O’Sheas.

TUESDAY, March 8

Rafia Zakira

Rauch Planetarium

Free | 5:30 p.m.

Rafia Zakira, a lawyer and critic of white feminism, comes to UofL for a lecture titled “Dear White Feminists.” You can also stream her talk on YouTube.

Prayer Vigil & Walk For Ukraine

Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Pray for peace and healing for Ukraine with this interfaith candle lighting and silent walk. Candles will be provided.

WEDNESDAY, March 9

This Show Isn’t About Arby’s

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

An improvised comedy show from Kentucky Bill that’s definitely not about Arby’s.

Emo Bingo + Karaoke

NoraeBar

No cover | 8-11 p.m.

For those who can’t go to the Jimmy Eat World show on Wednesday night, here’s an alternative: emo music video bingo with giveaways. And if you did get tix to the show, you can show up at NoraeBar with your ticket stubs afterward and get half-off of one of their private karaoke rooms.

Sick Velvet, Smiley Coyote & 400 Acres

Mag Bar

$5 | 8:30 p.m.

Three Louisville bands join forces for one sick show: Smiley Coyote (rock ’n’ roll), 400 acres and Sick Velvet (glam rock).

THURSDAY, March 10

Tappin’ of the Keg

O’Shea’s Highlands

No cover | 8-11 p.m.

Prepare for the St. Patty’s Day celebrations this weekend with a tapping of the keg at O’Sheas. Louisville’s Ancient Order of the Hibernians will march the keg to O’Shea’s with a piper escort. There will be Irish blessings, Irish songs, plenty of drinks and food.

FRIDAY, March 11

KRM Live with Special Guest Teddy Abrams

Logan Street Market

Free | 6 p.m.

You can hear from several artists at this free Festival of Latin American Music event from the Louisville Orchestra, including Leiser Tito Quesada, Magda Sanchez, Alberto Abril, Erneseto Ramos, Osmany Chauvin Ellias, Fernando Moya and Caleb Vasquez. LO conductor Teddy Abrams will also give a special performance.

Christ McConnell

Air Devil’s Inn

No cover | 9 p.m.

Louisville musician and actor Christ McConnell plays a free performance at Air Devil’s Inn.

Frisky Friday

PRIDE bar + lounge

Free

Southern Indiana’s only LGBT bar gets frisky with a night of queer performers.

