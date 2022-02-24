Two Louisville-Area Chefs Are So Good, They’re James Beard Award Semifinalists

Chef Anthony Lamas of Seviche is one of the Kentucky chefs nominated for a James Beard Award.

The James Beard Foundation, which recognizes and honors top-notch restaurants, restaurateurs, chefs, food media, and other professionals in the restaurant business, released its list of 2022 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists yesterday — and three chefs in Kentucky and two from the Louisville area made the cut.

The recognized chefs are Anthony Lamas from Seviche in Louisville; Alison Settle from Barn8 in Goshen; and Ouita Michel from Holly Hill Inn in Midway, Lexington and Versailles.

All three were nominated for the Best Chef: Southeast award, which includes 20 nominees total from Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

We’ll know on March 16 which of the semifinalists have advanced to becoming nominees, the next level in the James Beard Awards. The final award level, the winners, will be announced at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 13.

