Trevor Noah Of ‘The Daily Show’ Is Asking Viewers To Donate To A Louisville Nonprofit

Trevor Noah is raising money for a Louisville nonprofit that helped out during the pandemic and 2020 racial justice protests.

“The Daily Show” on Comedy Central is no stranger to spotlighting and soliciting donations for nonprofits, especially organizations that advocate for racial and gender equality, climate justice and civic engagement.

This week, they’re focusing on an organization close to home: the Louisville-based nonprofit Change Today, Change Tomorrow.

In a clip from the show that the organization posted on Instagram yesterday, “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah says, “Please consider supporting Change Today, Change Tomorrow. They’re an organization led by Black women that helps Black and underserved communities in Louisville with free grocery delivery programs, community garden development, food pantries, free COVID and HIV/AIDS testing, and so much more,” before showing the audience a donation link.

The grocery delivery program Noah referred to, “Feed the West,” started during a heightened time of racial justice protests in Louisville in June 2020. Change Today, Change Tomorrow’s many services also include a winter “Bless the Block” program, which provides families with free holiday presents; a bimonthly community baby shower; and a storefront, “Pocket Change,” for Black entrepreneurs to sell products.

“The Daily Show” has also partnered with many other local and national nonprofits before, including the Houston Food Bank, Black Girls Code, Color of Change and the ACLU.

You can donate to the organization at Noah’s fundraiser via this link.

