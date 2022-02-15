Tour Appalachia In Louisville With Kentucky Artist Cierra Evans’ Two Night Event

Artist Cierra Evans is a local painter who grew up in Eastern Kentucky and uses her work to create meaningful discussions around Appalachia and its people and situations. This week, there will be two opportunities to interact with the artist.

First, on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.,then again Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. the artist will participate in tours of her works on display at 21c Museum Hotel and Moremen Gallery. The tour will begin at 21c where Evans has two paintings in the “Still, Life! Mourning, Meaning Mending” exhibition. Her paintings, “Daycare” and “Preston Court Day” are part of that show.

After 21c, the group will walk to Moreman Gallery at 710 W. Main to see Evans’ work in their “It’s Okay to Go Home” exhibition. There are nine paintings in this show by Evans and they also speak to her themes surrounding life in Appalachia. Both tours are free to the public and will convene at 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main in the Lobby Gallery.

“Created in 2021 as part of Evans’ series ‘Folklore’ these works consider how stories are shared and carried through oral storytelling and use humor to call attention to the negative stereotypes about people in Appalachia often held by those outside the region,” according to a news release.

