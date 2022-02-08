This Year’s Kentucky Derby Festival Poster Is By A Louisville Artist Whose Work You’ve Probably Passed Before

The newest Kentucky Derby Festival Poster was released yesterday morning. The poster named, “Together” was created by Louisville artist Kacy Jackson. Jackson says that his mission as an artist is “to impact and inspire others” through his art. This poster marks the 42nd in the festival’s series which launched in 1981. Oh by the way, if you were born in 1981, you will turn or have turned 42 this year, buy pain meds now. You’re welcome.

The artist says this in a release about his poster, “I wanted this year’s poster design to represent the unity that stems from Derby Festival events. The geometrical shapes and multicolored scheme overlaying the city of Louisville represent the diversity of people brought together by the Festival and the harmony it creates in our community.”

The artist is a Louisville native whose work has garnered international recognition. Jackson has made many creative contributions to charities and public works of art. His art can be found throughout the local community.

“The vibrancy and spirit of Kacy’s image reflects what the Derby Festival hopes to bring back to the community this spring,” said Matt Gibson, KDF President & CEO in the release. “This will be a special year as we look forward to celebrating our favorite traditions together again.”

From the release:

PRE-ORDER DETAILS: Festival Fans can pre-order the 2022 Limited Edition or Official Poster beginning today and receive FREE shipping on their order. The Limited Edition of 500 signed and numbered posters retails for $50 and the Official poster is $30. Both versions can be pre-ordered and will be shipped after the public release on March 16. Pre-order online here: https://1213apparel.com/collections/2022-kentucky-derby-festival-gear-1

The public will be able to see all the pieces of this year’s poster and merchandise line at “Festival Unveiled” Presented by Four Roses Bourbon and German American Bank on March 16, at the Mellwood Arts Center. Tickets are $45 (GA) or $65 (VIP) and can be purchased online at KDF.org. Contributing Sponsors of Festival Unveiled are Kentucky Beef Council and Ladyfingers Catering, joining Media Partner LEO Weekly.

More about Jackson can be found online at theartofkacy.com, as well as @theartofkacy on Facebook and Instagram. Fans can still purchase most of the previous artwork through the Festival’s website at KDF.org.

