The K-Pop Phenomenon Hits Louisville Soon With Boy Band Oneus

K-pop is, at times, a controversial industry with young kids training, often at great expense, for only the chance to become part of a band, and then an even slimmer chance of becoming famous. This is not unlike the American boy band machine of the ‘90s, which produced NSYNC and Backstreet Boys, and who had their moments of controversy in the media. The K-pop agency, RBW, recently had an outfit hiccup with one of their bands, Purple Kiss. Part of the K-pop image is the immaculate clothing and looks.

The South Korean pop band is the first to make a stop in Louisville. On Saturday, Feb. 26, Oneus (원어스) is making a stop in town at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall. Oneus Members, Ravn, Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong and Xion have been off the road since their dates in 2019 and are seemingly eager to get back in front of their fans.

Oneus isn’t making their first stop in the U.S. This is their second tour. In 2019, they brought their Fly With Us tour to the United States for six dates. This year, the band is doing 14 dates on their current Blood Moon tour and Louisville is lucky enough to be one of them. Blood Moon is the sixth release for the six-member band.

Korean pop and culture is enjoying high popularity in the United States with the success of other K-pop groups like BTS and Blackpink but also due to the popularity of Korean dramas like “Squid Game” (오징어 게임). So needless to say, local fans of K-pop are quite excited about getting to see one of the boy bands from South Korea in their hometown.

진짜? Yes, really. It’s a big deal.



Production Simple and Terry Harper present ONEUS

Saturday, Feb. 26

https://bit.ly/OFPHONEUS

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

724 Brent St.

$60-$120 | 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

