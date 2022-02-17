The Flea Off Market Announces Its Outdoor Return To Market Street

The Flea Off Market is coming back.

The Flea Off Market, a gigantic outdoor flea market in NuLu featuring local vendors, recently announced when it would be returning to outdoor operations for its spring 2022 season.

It’ll be back in the lot at 1000 E. Market St. on March 5-6.

The other Flea Off Market Dates are: March 12-13, 19-20, and 26-27; April 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 30-May 1; May 28-29; June 18-19; Sept. 10-11; and Oct. 7-8.

The Flea Off also plans to bring back its Holiday Bazaar from Nov. 25-Dec. 23, although the location will be announced later this year.

It’ll also be at Monnik Beer Co. (1036 E. Burnett Ave.) on May 14.

The Market will be closed for Derby weekend and during the entirety of July and August.

In recent months, The Flea Off Market operated inside Logan Street Market due to the colder weather.

If you’re interested in joining the 100-200 vendors who usually sell wares at Flea Off Market events, you can sign up at this link.

