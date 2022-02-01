Poorcastle’s 2022 Lineup Is Here And Packed With Louisville Talent

Rmllw2llz performs at Poorcastle 2017. He'll be performing at Poorcastle 2022 as part of the N8Vs.

The Poorcastle 2022 lineup is here.

The music festival, a showcase of local bands that bills itself as a cheaper “fest for the rest” in the leadup to the larger Forecastle Festival, announced the lineup at a party last night at The Wiggle Room.

This year, Poorcastle will be at Breslin Park (1400 Payne St.) from Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 22. The full schedule and list of participating vendors will be released on March 1.

Poorcastle announced its return in November after a two-year absence.

Here’s the list of all the musicians who’ll be playing.

The N8Vs

Routine Caffeine

Air Chrysalis

Tall Squares

Anemic Royalty

Wesley

Rosario

TrapKingKai

Lacey Guthrie

Shark Sandwich

Belushi Speedball

Jameron

TezOf2Deep

Mr. Please

Coyia

The Excuses

Mommy’s Cigarettes

Parister

The Uncommon Houseflies

Dom B

TVLO

Honey Cutt

Sunshine

Shutaro Noguchi

Lavacado

Sister Crone

Dinero Romero

222

The Golden Whip

Elk Hound

Ben Traughber

Yellow Cellophane

Salem Ave

Young Romantics

The Highlanders

with a Special Performance by The School of Rock

In a statement, the festival said, “We are so happy to continue partnering with local businesses this year and are excited about what each will bring to the festival in 2022, including Parks Alliance Louisville, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Wheatley Vodka, Apocalypse Brew Works, Louisville Vegan Jerky Co., School of Rock, The MerryWeather, The WiggleRoom, and Fresh Produce.”

Early Bird 3-Day Passes are now available for $20 each, which you can purchase here. Those passes will go up to $25 starting March 1 and will cost $30 at the gate.

Single day passes ($10 per day in advance or $15 at the gate) will go on sale on March 1.

