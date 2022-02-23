Party Horse NFT Now Has An Official Bourbon Sponsor

The Party Horse NFT folks are back with an official sponsor for their initiative. Maker’s Mark will be the official bourbon partner for 2022 and supply limited-edition Party Horse labels to the first 1,000 “early adopters.”

Let me rehash what an NFT is — here’s what I wrote in a previous article about the company: “NFTs, in a nutshell, sell the image file of an idea or creation to the highest bidder. These ‘non-fungible tokens’ are seemingly purchased for clout, owning a piece of a dream. Party Horses LLC is a new Louisville company soon to be launching a collection of 10,000 NFTs. Instead of just selling the .jpg of their ‘party horses,’ they will offer NFTs that have real-world, tangible benefits including access to rare bourbons or exclusive events.” The Maker’s Mark label is the first announced.

“We want our mission to be simple to understand,” said Justin Delaney, one of the co-founders of Party Horses. “Use Web3 for good, have fun, create beauty, destabilize the disappointing, and collaborate with others to build amazing things.”

Their first event will be Monday, March 1 when their list of over 2,000 names will be granted access to “pre-mint” giving them “whitelist access.” 10,000 Party Horse NFTs will be in production, two weeks later in mid-March.

NFT holders will have access to exclusive events, like a pre-Derby concert by a yet-to-be-announced Grammy Award-winning artist. More info can be found on the Party Horse website.

Maker’s Mark was started in 1953 in Loretto, Kentucky by Mr. Bill Samuels, Sr. who chose to make his whisky in small batches and used a red winter wheat to enhance both the texture and the sweetness.

Now his spirit will be wrapped with funny NFT horse pictures.

