New Filson Exhibit Explores ‘Louisville’s Lost Architecture’

This Friday, the Filson HIstorical Society will open their new exhibit. The “Forgotten Foundations: Louisville’s Lost Architecture,” curated by Jana Meyer and Danielle Spalenka, will open Feb. 18.

The exhibit explores the “rise, fall and revitalization of the urban core.” For most of Louisville’s history, the heart of the city was its downtown area. It is the place where business empires were built post-Civil War. These buildings were extravagant creations with intricate detailing that highlighted Louisville as a growing economic power. As the rise of the suburbs happened, these businesses left the urban centers and the downtowns of yesterday began to decline. As this happened and the push for Urban Renewal began, many of these architectural treasures were lost. The exhibit will remember these spaces.

“Forgotten Foundations” will be open for viewing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Filson Historical Society, 1310 S. Third Street, Louisville. Reservations are encouraged, however tours of the exhibit and the grounds are free of charge.

There will be a public exhibit on April 26 from 4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. The reception will serve refreshments and there will be short remarks from the curator and sponsors. Small groups of 10 will be allowed in the exhibit space at a time to view the images and speak with curators.

The Filson currently requires all guests to wear masks and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test from the preceding 48 hours. This policy is subject to change. Registrations and any updates to the policy will be posted to the Filson’s website, www.filsonhistorical.org.

From the release:

After the opening, the Filson will host Michael Koch for a lecture on his book, “Close to Home,” which presents the author’s creative, award-winning work and introduces readers to the simple elegance of his designs and meaningful contributions he has made to the landscape of Kentucky. “Close to Home” is an associated program with “Forgotten Foundations,” and features projects within a 15-mile radius of Louisville. This event is separate from the exhibit opening and will require a separate registration. “Close to Home” is open to the public, but registration is required. “Close to Home” is free for Filson members and $15 for non-members.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.