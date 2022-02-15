My Morning Jacket To Perform In Louisville For The First Time In 6 Years With 2 Nights Of Shows

My Morning Jacket has announced a U.S. tour featuring two shows in Louisville, marking the group’s first hometown concert in six years.

On June 24-25, the versatile rock band will perform back-to-back nights in Louisville, first on that Friday at Iroquois Amphitheater and then on Saturday at Waterfront Park.

The proceeds from the show at Iroquois Amphitheater on Friday, June 24 will go to Change Today, Change Tomorrow, a Louisville-based nonprofit working to fight racial injustice. Special guests include River City Drum Corp and Kiana & the Sun Kings. Because it’s at a smaller venue, tickets will only be available through bundling both shows together. Standalone tickets for this night are not available.

The Saturday night concert at Waterfront Park will feature Louisville Leopard Percussionists and Producing a Kind Generation. For tickets, artist presale and VIP sales will begin Wednesday, Feb. 16. Venue presale starts on Thursday, Feb. 17. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 18.

For more information and the full tour schedule, visit mymorningjacket.com/events.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.