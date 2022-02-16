Modest Mouse Is Stopping By Louisville On Large U.S. Tour

Modest Mouse expanded their recently-announced tour yesterday, but, of course, on April 26 they will be making a stop in Louisville at Iroquois Amphitheater.

The Louisville show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $39.50.

The band is touring in support of their 2021 album, The Golden Casket, which is their first album in six years.

Pitchfork called the album, “a procession of pinging, clanging, reverberating tactile pleasures…” Certainly fans will decide for themselves.

If you can’t wait for this show, the band has curated some fun merch to hold you over while you wait for them to stop by. On the band’s website, under the “Eyelight Store,” they are selling merchandise they have curated from one of their favorite artists who happens to fit quite nicely into the aesthetic of the current album. The merchandise available includes a tarot deck and black light flashlight to see the cards as the artist intended. The cards and flashlight are created by artist Violet Aveline.

Also, here are a few Modest Mouse songs, one from the new release and a couple of older ones for you to enjoy.

Modest Mouse 2022 Tour Dates:

April 18 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live*

April 19 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion*

April 20 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*

April 21 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum*

April 23 – Charleston, SC – Highwater Festival*

April 24 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company*

April 25 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle*

April 26 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater*

April 28 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater*

April 29 – Spicewood, TX – Luck*

May 1 – Memphis, TN – Beale St. Music Festival

May 14 – Las Vegas, NV – The Tony Hawk Experience

May 19 – Eugene, OR – Cuthberth Amphitheater*

May 20 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort*

May 21 – Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven Festival

May 23 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom*

May 24 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC*

May 25 – Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park*

May 27 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater*

May 28 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage*

May 29 – Allston, MA – Boston Calling

May 30 – Portland, ME – State Theater*

June 1 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

June 2 – Toronto, ON – History

June 3 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

June 4 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom*

June 5 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

June 7 – La Fayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards*

June 8 – New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage at Rumsey Playfield*

August 19 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Square

August 20 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Square

August 22 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum

August 24 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Convention Centre

August 25 – Calgary, AB – Southern Jubilee Auditorium

August 29 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

*with The Cribs

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.