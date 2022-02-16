Louisville Zoo Teams Up With Christopher 2X To Create Program For Families In Need

The Louisville Zoo recently teamed up with Christopher 2X Game Changers to give 100 families annual memberships to the Zoo through a new program, thanks in part to a grant from Brown-Forman.

As part of the Planet Savers Zoo Club, the 100 participating families receive free annual passes to the Zoo; access to the Louisville-created online enrichment program “My Big Little Adventure” and the Zoo’s online resources for members; plus a book, “The Truth About Zoos: Annie’s Awesome Adventure,” by the Zoo’s education curator Kim Allgeier.

In total, there are 300-400 kids who are now part of Planet Savers, most of whom are low-income people of color who live in the West End.

Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said in a statement, “Starting early is the key to life-long engagement with nature and to helping young people learn how to live well with wildlife. We are so excited to welcome the children and their families to the Zoo and to share some very special experiences with our new partners.”

In a statement, renowned activist and Game Changers founder Christopher 2X said, “By allowing these families to embrace the Zoo, we are encouraging them to become humanitarian advocates, and it is wonderful this is starting during Black History Month.”

Mayor Greg Fischer also said in a statement, “I am so grateful for this collaboration between our beloved Louisville Zoo and Christopher 2X Game Changers. Animals teach us so much about how to survive, thrive and empathize, and our beautiful Zoo is just a wonderful respite for children and families. I cannot wait to see what our new Planet Savers learn and how they’ll use that learning in their daily lives.”

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.