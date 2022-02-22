Louisville Rapper YGB Jay Remixes Jack Harlow’s ‘Nail Tech,’ Adding References To Breonna Taylor, Gun Violence

Sometimes it’s the little things that will grab your attention and hold you. Sometimes it’s the big things.

For YGB Jay, a Louisville rapper, the release of Jack Harlow’s “Nail Tech” video on Friday held layers and layers of interest.

“The first time I heard the drums was crazy to me. I really like how the drums sound. And then I saw C-Tez in the video. He’s an actor from the West End. It’s like the first time Lousiville had a West End representation like that … It felt like it was an opportunity for me to use my voice and kind of chime in on the light that West Louisville was getting particularly. I decided right then I was going to do a remix,” said Jay over the phone today.

It wasn’t long before Kanye West gave Harlow his flowers, posting “This n***a can raaaaaaap bro And I’m saying n***a as a compliment Top 5 out right now.” On Instagram that same day. Harlow emoted. The Louisville hip-hop community reposted Ye in a frenzy, taking over Story feeds in an instant. And Jay started writing.

“What Kanye said was just kind of like an affirmation about what I felt about that song, and what it was about to do. It was like, you’re on the right path,” Jay recalled.

Jay recorded his remix Saturday night, produced a video Monday, and released it today on YouTube, making him the first Louisville artist to remix the song and publish it.

And why so fast? “I got it done to participate in what I feel like is going to be a difference-maker in Jack’s career, for people who see him as more than ‘What’s Popping,’ you know what I mean? Like, ‘Nail Tech’ is substantively different from that, in a sense,” said Jay.

Seizing the opportunity to use his voice, harnessing his energy to turn around a song and video in short order, remaining undistracted and unbothered throughout, Jay’s effort was largely solitary, fueled by understanding and focus that are reflected in his lyrics. We would be remiss if we did not share them in full, so we will.

Murder rate last year

Left the city weeping

Can’t live the crib

With no gun now

Gotta keep it

Police using no-knock warrants

They tweaking

Killed Breonna Taylor in her bedroom

She was sleeping

We fell deep

And they still free

Walk around like nothing happen

But the shìt we trapped in

Ain’t healthy

As a black man

What I’m posed to do

To keep my family safe and protected

Behind a locked door

With my weapon

It’s the life that we living in

Even sleep we ain’t innocent

No convictions or sentences

And the city been spinning most

Ain’t no way they don’t see

What the difference is

It ain’t really no love out

Come from the west where marginalized

And tryn survive us in a food drought

Now youngin gunning for his baby mouth

He ain’t never gone let um take food out

It done got so outta hand outta on my end

That they shooting up kids

On the school route

To much to take for young a kid

Places where Im born and live

You gotta pray for the young n***a

That sin in hopes he don’t do it again

I know dat you lost and losing friends faster than you can attend

Funeral services and hearses

Done cursed em again

I know the feeling not having a voice

Wit no choice but to win

I understand

Never fold dats no MO

You Gotta Believe dats my MO

Kin over friends what we been on

And imma hold da west down

Till we get on like

Real West End n***a

Grew watching C-Tez hits own dance like

Next shìt drop that I drop

Finna be hot

Imma have it hitting niggas like

Word to Jack

Putting the birth place on the map

We gone hit um back to back like

The lyrics call out local incidents of social injustice that reverberate nationally. Right out of the gate, Jay points at the critical problem of no-knock warrants, the kind that facilitated the killing of Breonna Taylor:

“It’s real, like, sensitive for me being a person with a spouse, with no kids, you know,” he said. “It’s just us in the house. It’s a crazy feeling to think that another human can enter my home … in the middle of the night. I mean, you could knock and wait on a response … for someone who’s supposed to be innocent until proven guilty. [But they] enter and arrest someone under such barbaric type of tendencies. It’s just to me, that’s created a passion and I wanted to speak around.”

The video was shot by Tonito of FEO Films, who filmed it in a church.

“It’s effortless to work with Jay, he’s the type of artist that comes with an idea, and even better he shows up with ways to execute on said idea. It is great working with a creative that has a message and is pushing a positive narrative,” said Tonito.

