Louisville Artist Wins The Derby Museum’s Black Heritage In Racing Grand Prize

Eliza Carpenter, born in 1849, was one of the few Black stable owners in the West during her time and the only Black race horse owner in Oklahoma.

The Kentucky Derby Museum has announced that Lance G. Newman II is the winner of the Derby Museum contest’s Grand Prize. The contest focused on Black Heritage in Racing. Newman, who co-wrote LEO’s cover story — coming this week — wins $2,000 for his piece, titled “The Will of Aunt Eliza.”

In the press release Newman explains his work, “The Will of Aunt Eliza is an ode to a pioneering black horsewoman [Eliza Carpenter]. Born into slavery, she quickly inflicted her will on her condition and rose above and beyond the social standard of that day. The Will of Aunt Eliza stands as a reminder that no amount of oppression can halt the will of freedom.”

The museum is proud of its role in helping to tell the stories of Black contributions to racising.

“We are grateful for the support of our community partners in working to ensure the stories of Black horse men and women are told as an integral part of the Kentucky Derby’s history,” said Patrick Armstrong, Kentucky Derby Museum president and CEO in a release.

In addition to the Grand Prize, Jim Gastinger won first place after Newman for his piece, “Victory,” Robert Fox won second place for his piece, “Jimmy Winkfield,” and Karen Roland won third place for her piece, “Jockey of Many Colors.” All of the Grand Prize, first, second and third place winners receive cash prizes. The honorable mention winner, Simone Brown received a $2,500 gift card from Watson’s.

From the release: Artwork submitted to the contest will be displayed at the Kentucky Derby Museum and Watson’s starting later this Spring. Additional art will be displayed by our community partners: the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, KMAC Museum, Louisville Free Public Library, and the Muhammad Ali Center.

During the months of February and March, Kentucky Derby Museum will be offering visitors FREE admission to the Black Heritage in Racing Tour on select Saturdays at 1 p.m. as part of Louisville Tourism’s Unfiltered Truth Program. The Museum invites the community to take part in the tour to further their knowledge of some of the most important African American influencers in Thoroughbred racing.

