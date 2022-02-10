KyCAD Is Starting A Rural Kentucky Creative Hub In Mercer County

The Warwick Estate in Mercer County was formerly owned and developed by the well-known architectural historian Clay Lancaster.

The Kentucky College of Art + Design has partnered with the Warwick Foundation to launch an immersive program that will focus on a creative curriculum and events. These will be held on the Warwick Estate in Mercer County. These programs will give the students engaging opportunities and will serve as a creative hub for artists and scholars from all over.

The Warwick Estate was formerly owned and developed by Clay Lancaster, a well-known architectural historian, author and artist. The estate will become host to intense research, engagement and intentionally help students create work that spans disciplines. The programs’ activities will represent traditional, digital and future practices that will speak back to our histories and heritage in this rapidly changing world.

“Contemporary arts education has an active part in place-making, and the College is excited for our students to immerse themselves in the natural riches of the Kentucky landscape,” said KyCAD President Moira Scott Payne in a release. “Warwick will provide a place for local, national and international artists and scholars to come together to create work and recharge their artistic energies in the deep peace offered by the beautiful natural surroundings.”

The College of Art + Design (KyCAD) was founded in 2007 by artist Churchill Davenport, who serves as the school’s chancellor. KyCAD is the only independent college of art and design offering a BFA in studio art in Kentucky.

From the release: “ KyCAD believes learning experiences extend beyond the classroom through opportunities to connect, stimulate curiosity and become involved in a variety of cultural, social and recreational activities and programs.”

The Mercer County campus will help activate the statewide mission for the school. It will be a welcome counterpart to the college’s campus located in central Louisville.

“This partnership will activate Clay Lancaster’s vision by infusing the Warwick estate with the creative energies and programs of KyCAD’s faculty and students,” said Warwick President Paul Evans Holbrook. “We hope Warwick will become a center for creativity and scholarship in rural Central Kentucky and contribute to the arts and culture landscape in Mercer County and the surrounding area.”

Clay Lancaster was born in Lexington and was a two-time Guggenheim Fellow who published more than a dozen books. His works ranged from scholarly to hand-illustrated children’s stories. He dreamed of Warwick used by artists and scholars getting the chance to do their best creative work on the Warwick estate grounds.

The Warwick Foundation and KyCAD are currently accepting contributions toward the start-up costs of this valuable program. Donations may be made to either organization, designated for “KyCAD-Warwick Program,” by visiting The Warwick Foundation at www.warwickfoundation.org/donate/ or visiting KyCAD at www.kycad.org.

