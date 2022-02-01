Kentucky Is One Of The Worst States For Singles, Wallethub Study Says

These daters are probably in Kentucky.

If you’re single and ready to mingle, you might want to look elsewhere.

According to finance website WalletHub’s Best & Worst States for Singles list for 2022, Kentucky is disastrous for dating.

To determine its rankings, WalletHub considers three categories for each state: dating opportunities, dating economics, and romance and fun.

The Commonwealth lands at No. 45 out of the nation’s 50 states, almost at the bottom of the list. It also comes in way down at No. 44 for dating opportunities (no big surprise, given Kentucky’s months-long COVID-19 surge), No. 35 for romance and fun and No. 26 in dating economics.

You might have a better chance of finding love in Indiana. The Hoosier state ranked No. 29 out of 50, landing in 11th place for dating economics.

Perhaps to no one’s surprise, California is the nation’s best state for singles (even though it lands at No. 50 for dating economics), while West Virginia is the worst for those trying to score.

This story is adapted from an article that was originally published by LEO Weekly’s sister paper, CityBeat.

