Kentuckian Arrested For Allegedly Pepper Spraying Police Officers On Jan. 6 In D.C.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

Over a year after the failed insurrection of Jan. 6, another Kentuckian has been arrested for their involvement in the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Shelly Stallings, 42, of Morgenfield, Kentucky, is being accused of pepper spraying a line of police officers attempting to secure the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

This makes Stallings the 18th Kentuckian to be charged for their involvement in the Capitol riot, which interrupted Congress certifying the election for President Joe Biden. So far, five Kentuckians have been sentenced.

Stallings’ husband, Peter J. Schwartz, was arrested back in August, along with another man being accused of the same thing. But, the federal government recently drafted up a superseding indictment for that case, adding Stallings and one other individual, to it.

Stallings is facing eight counts, including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.

Stallings was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky on Wednesday.

In total, 750 people, representing almost every state, have been arrested for crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Over 230 of those people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

