Jury Selection Nears End In Hankison Trial

The final stage of jury selection in former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison’s wanton endangerment trial got underway Tuesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court. After a pool of 250 potential jurors was whittled down to a group of 48, Tuesday will see the selection of 12 jurors and three alternates. A group of 24 potential jurors will be questioned by attorneys in the morning and the remaining 24 will be questioned in the afternoon. Jury questioning, or voir dire, is the process by which jurors are probed for potential biases. The trial is set to begin on Wednesday.

Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment from shots he fired during the March 13, 2020 LMPD raid that killed Breonna Taylor. Hankison’s charges are not for Taylor’s death, but rather for shots he fired that entered a neighboring apartment. No officer have been charged for Taylor’s death.

Hankison returned to court on Tuesday wearing a grey suit and blue surgical mask. Ahead of jury selection on Wednesday morning, Judge Ann Bailey Smith agreed to let another officer involved in the raid, former LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, invoke his Fifth Amendment rights and avoid testifying in Hankison’s trial. Despite asserting his Fifth Amendment rights, Mattingly has written a book about the raid that killed Taylor that is set to be released next month and has frequently spoken publicly about events that night. Mattingly was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, as LMPD breached the door to her apartment during the raid.

Update: 12:30 p.m.

According to a list read by prosecutor Barbara Whaley, many of the witnesses to be called to testify in the trial will be current or former LMPD personnel.

Among them is former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, who was the head of the department when Taylor was killed. Conrad was fired on June 1, 2020 after an LMPD and National Guard response to a curfew violation resulted in the killing of West End BBQ chef David McAtee.

Robert Schroeder, who served as interim chief after Conrad’s firing, is also being called to testify.

At the conclusion of the morning panel of jurors, four were struck and released from service. One of the jurors released had complained about back issues and difficulty walking. One said they would have to work at night in addition to serving on the jury. The other two had limited time they could be excused from work and still receive their pay.

One man who had requested to be dismissed, a high school athletic coach who has an upcoming tournament, was not. Judge Smith said she considered his conflict to be “an extracurricular activity.”

The remaining 20 potential jurors were told they could go home for the day and that they would be contacted either this afternoon or this evening to tell them if they had been selected for the jury.

For a preview of what to expect from the trial, click here.

Update: 11:30 a.m.

Once the trial begins, jurors will visit Breonna Taylor’s apartment complex at 3003 Springfield Drive. During group voir dire on Tuesday, Hankison’s attorney Stew Matthews said jurors will likely visit the site on Thursday or Friday.

Matthews asked potential jurors if they would have any physical limitations that would make it hard for them to walk around that location.

Matthews also said that jurors would be shown photos from Taylor’s apartment, including some that may show Taylor’s body. He asked if that would make any potential jurors too “squeamish” or “upset” to participate in the trial.

While much of the questioning during initial round of voir dire focused on things like what potential jurors had heard about the case and their opinions of police and Louisville’s 2020 protests, the focus of Tuesday has largely been on potential logistical concerns like scheduling and health.

Several jurors requested to be excused due to health concerns or scheduling conflicts.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.