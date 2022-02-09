Him Gentleman’s Boutique Opening A Louisville Location With Women’s Clothing

Ross and Diana Wallace already sell clothes for men and women at their New Albany boutique.

A second Louisville location of Him Gentleman’s Boutique is opening this year, but this one will also sell women’s clothes as part of the business’ new brand Him & Her Boutique.

The new store will open in the Paddock Shops.

Him Gentleman’s Boutique’s original location in New Albany has already rebranded to Him & Her. Its Frankfort Avenue location remains a store for men.

The New Albany store added women’s clothing to their original inventory last year in response to significant customer demand. Likewise, the Paddock location will offer the same kinds of clothes: “head-to-toe athleisure/loungewear up [to] suits/dresses.”

Diana Wallace, who owns the Him & Her Boutiques with her husband Ross, told LEO via email that they had already been planning to expand into another location before they started offering clothes for women.

“[W]hen we started talking about rebranding as Him & Her, that concept took priority before the new location,” she wrote. “Once we saw the success and excitement for Him & Her, we knew our search needed to be for a larger space to accommodate both departments.”

The local clothing chain’s new location will be at 4206 Summit Plaza Drive, where an Ann Taylor location used to be. Wallace said that she and her husband love that area and realized they were ready to “take the next step in our growth to see how we could stand up as a small, local business in an outdoor mall.”

The pandemic, plus a serious drop in Derby-season foot traffic, took a toll on the Wallaces’ stores in 2020 and forced them to close temporarily. Since then, Diana told LEO, “[T]he community that surrounds us is so amazing that in re-opening the stores, we have been the busiest we’ve ever been. We feel so much love and support from them, and that our community focuses even more on local business.”

The Wallaces have not yet announced the exact opening date for their new store, but they say it’ll open sometime late this summer or early in the fall.

